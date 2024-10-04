Number of third-country nationals in taxi, food courier sectors decreased by 587 in three months

The number of third-country nationals working in the Y-plate and food courier sectors has decreased by 587 between July and October 2024.

The reduction follows a decision by JobsPlus, Malta’s employment agency, to halt new work permit approvals for these sectors after determining there was an oversupply of workers.

The decision, made in July, came after a labor market evaluation that included analysis of unemployment data and employer vacancies.

The assessment found that there was no longer a need for additional foreign workers in these sectors. As a result, JobsPlus ceased issuing new work permits for both individuals already in Malta and those seeking to enter the country to work in these roles.

Since July 1st, no new third-country nationals have been approved to work in these sectors, contributing to the notable reduction in the workforce. JobsPlus has continuously monitored the labor market throughout this period and conducted regular tests to evaluate demand.

JobsPlus confirmed that it will continue to reject new work permit applications for individuals outside of Malta. However, a limited number of permits will be gradually issued to those already employed full-time in Malta, allowing them to take on part-time roles in these sectors.

This policy will remain in place until further notice, as the agency continues to monitor and adjust according to the labor market’s needs.