Tourism must not compromise residents’ quality of life but sector remains important - Abela

There is an urgent need to enhance the quality of tourism rather than merely increase its volume, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

He said Malta currently attracts over three million tourists annually, but there are concerns about quality.

Abela explained that increasing the average spend per tourist requires substantial investments across various sectors. “In order to increase the quality of tourists, you have to invest,” he said.

This includes focusing on environmental sustainability and improving infrastructure in key areas like St Julian’s and Sliema.

Abela was interviewed on ONE TV by MaltaToday online editor Karl Azzopardi, TVM journalist Liam Carter and Albert Galea from The Malta Independent.

Abela was referring to a recent Carrying Capacity Survey, which findings indicated that Malta’s tourism infrastructure could sustain up to five million tourists per year. “Ten years ago tourism was an essential sector of Malta’s economy but lacked sustainability,” he said.

“The investment in hospitals, restaurants, and public transport systems is vital for enhancing both local life and tourist experiences,” Abela added.

Increasing tourist numbers could be economically beneficial but mustn’t compromise residents' comfort or environmental sustainability.

Abela also spoke on the MaltaToday electoral survey published last Sunday, which indicated a decline in support for the Labour Party.

“The message of 8 June is that there is only one thing that matters, and that is the people,” he said, affirming an understanding that addressing citizens' concerns, such as inflation and quality of life, is necessary for future electoral success.

The Prime Minister also announced that it will be forbidden to pay wages in cash and these must be transferred to a bank account or in exceptional circumstances issued on cheque.

This new measure was intended to eliminate workplace abuse and protect workers rights.

The Prime Minister went on to explain the investment made in the labour market.

Among these measures, he mentioned the increase in the national minimum wage, several social agreements and the tax reduction, which is expected to be announced in this budget.

Abela also mentioned the disagreement between the MUT and the MCAST, where he said this “can be resolved through reason, and at the dialogue table.”

When asked about transport and traffic, the Prime Minister spoke about various incentives that were given such as free public transport and ferries.

However, he promised that more work still had to be done on both short-term and long-term measures.

“Burdening motorists is not the alternative, and thus, there should be more incentives,” he said.

Recognition of Palestine

Asked by MaltaToday about Palestinian statehood and whether Malta caved in to US pressure not to recognise Palestine, the Prime Minister said there are certain "circumstances" that prevent the country from officially recognising Palestinian statehood right now.

This comes despite three other countries that signed a joint statement with Malta in March having already recognised Palestine.

When pressed for specifics on what conditions need to be fulfilled, Abela did not provide a clear answer. He stated: “The coming months will give us a clearer picture.” He said Malta would fulfil its commitment when the time is right.

Abela expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the region and noted that fears of escalation were becoming a reality, especially with recent tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah.

Malta was among the first to support Palestinian recognition, having made a statement in favour of it just after Palestine declared independence in 1988.