Grech pledges lower taxes, more support for families with children

A Nationalist government will see that “everyone moves forward,” Bernard Grech pledged on Sunday as he laid out several fiscal initiatives.

“With conviction and perseverance, we will keep moving forward so that Malta moves forward,” the PN leader said at a PN outdoor activity in Zejtun.

He accused the government of being “stingy” with MCAST lecturers while finding the money to waste on a fraudulent hospitals deal.

Grech said a new economic and social model is needed. He reiterated a PN proposal for the cost of living statutory wage increase not to be taxed.

“All social partners, including the GWU agree that the COLA should not be taxed,” he said.

A new PN government would also see to it that parents of disabled children will receive a higher Children's Allowance.

Grech said pensioners deserved better financial assistance and improved pensions.

A PN government would ensure tax deductions that benefit those who are self-employed, employers, workers, the elderly, parents and widows.

Parents will benefit from a lower tax rate while their children are studying, irrespective of their age.

Non-taxpaying parents and pensioners will receive new allowances for additional support, he added.

Grech said the PN today includes experienced people and new faces.

“The Nationalist Party is a united group, contrary to the Labour Government which has lost its moral compass,” Grech said, insisting people know where they stand with the PN.

“The values of the party do not change according to whims,” he said.

Grech referred to what he described as attacks on several PN councillors who are working for the benefit of their locality, including Enya Abela, a Zejtun local councillor. Abela came under fire from other Labour councillors because she was doing her duty and informing residents about what was happening in the locality, Grech said.

“Anyone who tries to intimidate or obstruct PN councillors in their work will find a united Nationalist Party ready to defend them,” he said to applause.

PN achievements

Grech recalled the achievements made over the last four years and how the PN compelled the government to change its position on various issues, including the case of Jean Paul Sofia, abortion, and the importation of foreign workers.

“We have also secured several victories for people, such as the hospitals case and the fight to get back €400 million, while improving our results, as shown by the media audience growth and newspaper surveys, which, despite being a snapshot of the moment, indicate that what we have started continues to strengthen,” Grech said. He insisted the party had to continue building on these achievements.

“The PN is open to everyone. It is not afraid of the challenges facing the country. It does not meander aimlessly without direction… with determination, skill, and everyone’s participation, a new PN government will lead Malta and Gozo forward,” he said in a final rally call.