[WATCH] Abortion: Malta in the dark ages, like Ireland used to be

Malta may be a close-knit Catholic community where abortion is taboo but Irish pro-choice campaigner Ailhbe Smyth believes change is possible.

An academic and long-time activist, who played a big role in the legalisation of abortion in Ireland, she says eventually Catholics in Ireland made “a distinction between the laws of the State and their own conscience”.

Speaking to MaltaToday after participating in a pro-choice rally held in Valletta, Smyth draws parallels between Malta's current situation and Ireland's past.

“Malta, like Ireland used to be before, is way back in the dark ages,” she says, noting the stigma surrounding abortion and the pressure women face when seeking these services.

“Banning abortion doesn't stop it; it just means women are under incredible pressure, stress and even placed in dangerous situations,” she adds.

Smyth refers to the 2022 case of American woman Andrea Prudente, who had to be airlifted from Malta to get an abortion in Spain because doctors here refused to terminate the pregnancy during a miscarriage.

“This case highlights the urgent need for change; we should all have autonomy when it comes to our bodies,” she insists.

Up until 2023, termination of a pregnancy was prohibited under all circumstances in Malta. An exception was introduced following the Prudente case by which if the life of a pregnant woman is at risk, an abortion can occur but only after approval from a team of medical professionals. The legal amendment approved by parliament was a watered-down version of government’s initial proposal to allow abortion even if the woman’s health is at risk.

The legal framework governing abortion in Malta is one of the harshest in Europe, with women facing severe restrictions that often push them to seek procedures abroad or self-medicate by obtaining abortive pills online.

Nonetheless, abortion remains illegal and carries a possible four-year prison sentence for the woman and a medical practice ban for the doctors involved. This draconian stand contrasts with Malta’s progressive legislation when it comes to LGBTIQ+ rights.

Only a few years ago, Ireland was in the same boat of restrictive abortion rights, with many women having to travel to Britain to go through the procedure.

Abortion in Ireland became legal in 2018 when Irish voters in a referendum decided to end the country’s ban. The decision allowed the government to introduce legislation that allows abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

Smyth says she began her journey in activism in the late 1970s. “At that point for women in Ireland we didn't have access to contraception, and we absolutely did not have access to abortion.”

She emphasises the importance of women having agency over their own bodies: “What happens to me as a woman is something that I should fully participate in and have my own agency in actually deciding.”

Smyth says legalising abortion does not mean forcing every woman to go through with it. “When lesbian and gay marriage was introduced, nobody was forced into it; it’s a choice. And similarly, with abortion, it’s not about saying every woman in Malta has to go through with it.”

Smyth stresses the power of personal narratives in shaping public opinion. She says women sharing their experiences with seeking abortions can humanise the issue because people can see the distress and the suffering they have to go through.

She advocates for comprehensive legislative reform to allow abortions on request up to viability of the foetus, while ensuring access to quality healthcare services.

“I know that Maltese women are absolutely determined to bring about this legislative change,” Smyth asserts. Drawing from her experiences in Ireland's successful campaign for abortion rights, she underscores the critical role of activism: “When you want to change something, you have to actively say to your political representatives: ‘This is what we want; this is what we need’.”