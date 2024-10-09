Victoria hopes green space and underground parking can solve its bottlenecks

New open green spaces are being planned for Victoria, the Gozitan capital aiming for the crown of European Capital of Culture.

Main interventions planned will be the regeneration of the parking area nestled adjacent to the Villa Rundle Gardens into a new green open space, to create a continuous green space bordering the bus terminus.

Also included in the project is the regeneration of the Leli Farrugia ground, with the construction of an underground multi-storey carpark having a maximum holding capacity of around 280 vehicles.

The overall objectives of the project are aimed at developing facilities that can encourage a modal shift to further pedestrianise the area.

Victoria is the social and economic nexus of Gozo, a centre-point in the island’s road network that has exposed it to considerable traffic and transport-related issues.

Transport-related issues and traffic congestion problems have been exacerbated by the reliance of Gozitan residents and tourists on private vehicles, and the town being a a major passage-through for most industries.

Currently, transport in Gozo is mainly based on private vehicles. In fact, the number of vehicles registered in Gozo shot up from 21,311 to 40,599 between 2001 and 2020.

Coupled with the additional vehicles used by tourists and visitors, the use of vehicles, is putting a strain on existing infrastructure, in particular road network and parking spaces.

Locality vulnerable to population growth

In view of the projected population growth of this locality and Gozo in general as well considering that in 2030 Victoria will assume the title of the European Capital for Culture for that year, the Gozo Regional Development Authority has called for further investments that can alleviate the streetscape and urban areas of this town, and for the creation of open green spaces and ways of reducing the present traffic congestion.

“As delineated in the Gozo Regional Development Strategy 2022-2032 the key to Gozo’s future is the sustainment of a formula that safeguards sustainable development through optimal use of space,” the GRDA said,

“This requires a reconciliation of the social and economic claims for spatial development with Gozo’s ecological and cultural functions to ensure a sustainable and balanced territorial development. This is especially valid for Victoria, which represents the heart and soul of the island.”

Traffic congestion, especially during peak hours and seasons, is one of the biggest challenges currently experienced in Victoria.

“Increased traffic congestion has led to a deterioration to the quality of life of this town’s residents as well as impinging on its attraction as an investment location, especially for the economic niches being targeted for Gozo,” the GRDA said.