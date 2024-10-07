Final stage for builders’ licensing announced

The Committee for Builder Licensing would like to inform new applicants, who applied for a builder’s licence, that the process has now reached its final stage.

This reform aims to improve the health and safety of everyone involved in this sector, the well-being of third parties in contact with construction sites, as well as those investing in property.

The licence will be obtained through four different stages, which include informational and educational meetings, sessions, and exams.

The committee announced two information meetings will be held in Maltese and English, explaining the process for obtaining the licence and providing further insight into the exams that will take place in the coming weeks.

The English session will be held at 4pm, while the Maltese session will take place on the same day at 6pm.

The committee, along with the Building and Construction Authority, recommends that all applicants attend these meetings, which will be held at Maria Regina Primary School in Qawra.

Applicants will also be required to attend four educational sessions in preparation for the exams related to obtaining the licence. These sessions will provide applicants with basic information on the skills and knowledge required for the exams. The sessions will be held between the 22 and 26 October and will be provided in both Maltese and English, according to the applicant’s preference.

Those who attend the mandatory educational sessions will then be required to sit two exams, one written and one practical. The use of mobile phones will not be permitted during these exams.

All those who applied for the licence are receiving a letter with the necessary details. Anyone who has not received this letter for any reason should immediately contact the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

“This is another link in a chain of reforms being implemented by the government in the construction sector, which will lead to higher standards in this field,” Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said.

Acting Chief Executive, Perit Roderick Bonnici, said that the authority, along with the committee, is working to ensure that all processes for obtaining both builder and contractor licences are “rigorous and efficient.”

Interested builders must provide a copy of their ID card to the Building and Construction Authority by Tuesday, 15 October. Those who fail to provide this copy will be considered as not interested in continuing with their application for the licence.

In the meantime, anyone seeking further information should contact the Building and Construction Authority on 138.