Commissioner calls on prison authorities to upgrade facilities for children visiting their parents

The Commissioner for Children has called on the prison authorities and Home Affairs Ministry to upgrade facilities for children visiting their imprisoned parents.

“Children with imprisoned parents or family members are entitled to the same rights as all children and it is the duty of the Office of the Commissioner for Children to ensure that all children have access to their rights as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Office will continue to advocate for the rights of those children whose family members are in prison and will also lend its expertise for the implementation of these recommendations as required,” the commissioner said.

She made a number of long-term and short-term recommendations following a visit at the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) where she met with the CEO of the Correctional Services Agency, Mr Christopher Siegersma.

The Commissioner was informed that those inmates who are allowed to leave prison, can have contact visits with their children at a child-friendly premises in Marsa which is run by the NGO Mid-Dlam għad-Dawl. However, this is not always possible due to the high demand.The other visits are held at CCF.

The Commissioner visited the visiting room at CCF which is not specifically allocated for

children’s visits in spite of some visits being held there. Whilst improvements have been made with regards to body searches and the possibility of body contact, the Commissioner expressed concern over the lack of availability of child friendly facilities at CCF which are crucial to avoid traumatisation of children as well as to promote positive family bonding experiences. CEO Siegersma agreed that collaboration with the Office would guarantee children’s rights.

The Commissioner for Children also visited the Marsa visitation facility on the 11 September and witnessed visitations between families in a child-friendly environment. During her visit, the Commissioner was informed that to date, around 400 sessions have been held in these facilities with more than 50 prisoners and 90 children participating.

The CCF’s lack of child-friendly facilities was raised earlier this year by University Professor Andrew Azzopardi, who had called for changes in the process.

Azzopardi said children’s presence in the main prison building is detrimental for their mental health.

Recommendations by the Commissioner

For the long-term, the commissioner has recommended investment in child-friendly facilities, such as the one in Marsa, should be expanded to accommodate all visits, with the potential for a facility to be located closer to the CCF or ideally adjoining the main building with a separate entrance for visitors.

This facility should be part of the services offered by the Correctional Services Agency, improving accessibility and reducing security concerns. Additionally, arrangements should be made to allow inmates awaiting sentencing to also use these child-friendly spaces

As short-term measures, the commissioner has recommended the allocation of child-friendly spaces at CCF, in both the men’s and the women’s sections, in which only families with children are present for the visits.

Age-appropriate information should also be given to children about the rules and procedures of their visit for example security checks should be explained to children in an age-appropriate and friendly manner.

“Ongoing training of professionals and security officials on children’s rights and how to create child-friendly spaces which guarantee children’s rights,” the recommendations read.