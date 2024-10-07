[WATCH] Robert Abela suggests Jason Azzopardi given 'special treatment' over reserved parking

Prime Minister Robert Abela has questioned whether a police order to give Jason Azzopardi a reserved parking spot in Sliema following a risk assessment exercise was the result of Azzopardi’s “wailing on social media.”

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported that Labour propagandist Emanuel Cuschieri was irked by his discovery of Jason Azzopardi’s reserved parking spot in Sliema, criticising the rationale behind the decision. The spot was in fact given to Azzopardi by Transport Malta following a police order, after an assessment found he is a high-risk target.

Sources with knowledge of the case said the risk assessment established that the lawyer was subject to a high threat level, leading the police to take several security measures.

In light of this, the Prime Minister was asked whether he condemned Cuschieri’s publication of the parking spot which revealed Azzopardi’s number plate. Abela did not criticise Cuschieri’s post, instead noting that “everyone knows whose number plate it is.”

“I would ask, as others have asked, whether other cases were given the same privileged treatment,” Abela said. He questioned whether Azzopardi’s “wailing on social media” or the fact that the lawyer describes the Police Commissioner as corrupt had anything to do with this “different treatment.”

Abela noted that if the police had truly identified a security risk, the reserved parking spot was a good move, however stating that people should not be stopped from debating such a move.

“I hope no one was given privileged treatment because they believe that they are above the law,” Abela concluded.