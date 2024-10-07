Government, Opposition MPs reiterate calls for two-state solution one year on from October 7 attacks

A year on from the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants on Israel, MPs from government and Opposition have reiterated calls for peace in the middle-east and a two-state solution.

“The situation in the Middle East is in total collapse. The attacks which have been carried out in the past year have only left suffering and death in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg said in a ministerial statement in parliament.

One year ago, Hamas attacks left an estimated 1,200 dead in Israel. In response, Israel embarked on a relentless bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza, resulting in 42,000 Palestinian deaths and the expansion of the conflict into a regional war that has already claimed 2,000 lives in Lebanon.

Borg said Malta has been consistent in its position, insisting “evil is evil, no matter who commits it.”

“We keep on insisting that international law must be abided by everyone,” he told MP. “The sovereignty of Israel and Lebanon must be safeguarded at all costs. As we have always reiterated, Israel has the right to defend itself from external attacks, but it also has the duty to ensure that its response is proportionate and based on international law.”

“Meanwhile, we continue to maintain that the situation in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, including respect for the historic Status Quo at Holy Sites, must remain on the agenda. There should be no unilateral decisions that jeopardise this Status Quo, nor any other decisions that hinder or diminish the possibility of a two-state solution.”

The deputy prime minister said the Israeli Government must stop actions that further aggravate the conditions of the Palestinian civilian population and comply with its obligations under international law. “Similarly, the situation in the West Bank remains deeply concerning. The violence by settlers and the increase in illegal settlement construction are alarming, and we continue our appeal for everyone to respect international law, as no one has the right to undermine or obstruct it.”

He stated government believes in a two-state solution, saying Malta will continue to do its utmost to makes it voice and position heard as it continues to push for peace in the region.

“Together with our European partners, we will continue to push for a ceasefire,” he said.

Borg also said the Maltese Consular Services Directorate is in contact with around 10 Maltese citizens currently in Lebanon. “We are also working with other countries so that, if they express a desire to be evacuated, we can coordinate all the necessary assistance with them.”

“I cannot fail to mention our diplomats stationed in both Israel and Palestine, as well as all those following and working on this situation. They are making great personal sacrifices, and the work they carry out on behalf of our country is crucial. I believe that, as the highest institution of the country, we must show respect and gratitude to all our diplomats, both in the region and in Malta, New York, and Brussels, who are currently working tirelessly to ensure that the voice of peace is heard wherever possible,” he said.

Opposition calls for recognition of Palestinian state

Speaking after the minister, Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami recalled the October 7 attacks, saying the images of suffering and death are imprinted in everyone’s minds.

“Hamas is not the Palestinian people. Yes, Israel has the right to defend itself and has the right to exist, but to protect your territory is not licence to kill thousands,” he said.

He said it is the responsibility of the international community to ensure a lasting political solution. “We cannot let the spirit of revenge take over.”

He also called on Malta to recognise the Palestinian state.

“What difference does it make to speak of a two-state solution when we do not even recognise one of the states?” he said.

The MP said the Opposition reiterates its calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and a two-state solution which exist in peace with each other.