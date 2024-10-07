Justice Minister says calls for judges and magistrates will be issued

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard confirmed in parliament on Monday government will be issuing calls for new judges and magistrates.

Attard said the move is a continuation of reforms aimed at the better specialisation in the courts, leading to more efficient procedures and more effective justice.

The minister was speaking during a parliamentary debate on a bill aimed at further strengthening the office of the Attorney General. It follows a reform within the Office, which has gradually taken over from the Police the responsibility for prosecutions before the Court of Magistrates.

Attard said the Attorney General’s office now has four sections, with 23 prosecutors specializing in financial crimes, 10 focusing on crimes against persons, seven on serious crimes such as drug trafficking and terrorism, and another seven handling theft-related offenses.

In addition to the Prosecution section, there are departments dedicated to Mutual Legal Assistance and International Cooperation, EU Affairs and Research, and general inquests.

These legislative reforms, coupled with investment in the office, have significantly improved both procedural efficiency and the quality of prosecutions.

He made reference to a speech by the Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti during the start of the Sena Forensi, which according to him confirms the sense of collaboration between all parties involved.

The justice minister outlined government direction to expand the Judiciary, saying it was already the largest in history.

“In the coming period, gradual calls will be issued for the addition of new judges and magistrates, and we will also continue to support the practice introduced in this legislature of anticipating the retirement of judges to ensure a smooth transition in cases,” he said.

Jonathan Attard told the House he agreed with the Chief Justice’s call for the strengthening of Civil Courts, as well as the Magistrate’s Courts, especially those handling district cases and domestic violence.

He said government will be presenting constitutional amendments aimed at further enhancing the level of service provided to the public.