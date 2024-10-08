Maris Camilleri appointed acting head of Maltese Language Centre

Dr Maris Camilleri has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Maltese Language Centre by Minister for National Heritage Owen Bonnici.

She replaces Norma Saliba, who unsuccessfully contested the Labour Party Presidency earlier this year.

Camilleri is currently a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Essex, England, after having worked as a Lecturer in the Department of Languages and Linguistics at the same University, a syntax lecturer at Queen Mary University, England, and a casual lecturer at the Institute of Linguistics at the University of Malta.

She has carried out linguistic research in England, Austria, and Malta, and has also provided linguistic consultancy services to the Maltese Language Centre since the beginning of this year.

Camilleri also has several publications in academic journals about the Maltese language.

The Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government will be engaging in consultations with the National Council for the Maltese Language.

The Ministry thanked Saliba for her “outstanding work, not only in establishing the Maltese Language Centre but also in implementing various projects and initiatives to protect and promote the Maltese language, particularly among children, broadcasters, and public administration.”