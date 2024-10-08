Former TVM head of news Norma Saliba appointed PL head of communications

Norma Saliba, the former Television Malta head of news, will be the Labour Party’s new Head of Communications, the party has announced.

Saliba, who has resigned from her post as head of the Centre for Maltese language, lost out by a razor-thin margin against Alex Sciberras in the race for Labour President.

Alex Sciberras won the contest for the post of Labour Party president with 51% of the vote, edging out Prime Minister Robert Abela's handpicked candidate, Norma Saliba, by the slimmest of margins - just 14 votes.

In 2023, Saliba resigned from head of news at the national TV station, citing a “deceitful character assassination campaign” against her as reason for the decision.

Saliba was appointed head of news in 2020, taking over from Reno Bugeja.

In a pointed Facebook post Saliba insisted that she never took advantage of her position to “benefit or destroy” anyone. “Despite this, over the past few weeks I ended up being a victim of a deceitful character assassination campaign… silence was my reply but more effort is needed to protect journalists and show more respect to women in top posts,” she added cryptically.

Saliba said her resignation was motivated by “personal reasons” even though she still had more to give the profession.

“I’ve taken the decision with serenity,” she had said, thanking those who worked with her and showed her respect and loyalty.

Saliba holds a Bachelor's degree in Mediterranean Contemporary Studies and a Master's in European Studies.

Saliba has over 25 years of experience in the media, both as a journalist and as a presenter and producer of various programmes on the national station and private stations. She also worked as a public relations officer at the Office of the President, with MEUSAC, and in the field of European funds.

In 2023, she became the first Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Maltese Language. She was the first woman to lead the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM), and while a university student, she was elected as the first Chairperson of the media organisation Insite.

“The Labour Party wishes Norma Saliba every success in her new role, while also thanking Ronald Vassallo for his work in recent years with the Labour Party,” a party statement read.