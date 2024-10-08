BirdLife calls for 200m buffer zones around schools to become bird sanctuaries

BirdLife Malta has called for a 200-metre buffer zone around schools to be designated as bird sanctuaries, as the NGO claimed that a protected bird has been shot near a school in Rabat.

BirdLife stated that on the afternoon of 7 October, a teacher at the Archbishop's Seminary found a European Honey-buzzard in the school's bushes. After seeing that the bird was shot and injured, the teacher attempted to contact the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) to no avail, before reaching out to BirdLife Malta.

A team was promptly sent to recover the bird and take it to a veterinarian.

“This incident marks the 22nd shot bird BirdLife Malta has recovered since September 1. Among the shot birds, 12 have been birds of prey, including species such as Eurasian Hobby, Lesser Kestrel, Common Kestrel and Eleonora’s Falcon. In the last two weeks alone, seven European Honeybuzzards have been rescued. Other targeted species include Common Greenshank, Night-heron, Grey Heron, Little Egret, Common Hoopoe, European Bee-eater and European Turtle-dove.”

The NGO warned that birds of prey are particularly vulnerable as they roost in trees, making them easy targets. They have also highlighted the risks posed to schools, with hunting near educational institutions putting wildlife and children in harm's way.

The organisation is calling for a 200-meter buffer zone around schools to be designated as bird sanctuaries.

"Schools should be places where students can learn to appreciate and connect with wildlife, not where protected species are gunned down just outside their grounds," BirdLife CEO, Mark Sultana stated.

The NGO has submitted this proposal to the Ornis Committee and expects no opposition from voting members.