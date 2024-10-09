Morning traffic chaos: Major delays on routes to Valletta after multiple accidents

Motorists faced a nightmare commute on Wednesday morning as severe delays were reported on key routes leading to Valletta, following multiple traffic incidents that caused extensive gridlock.

According to Maltese Roads Traffic Updates, a collision on the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass blocked a northbound lane, causing heavy traffic that stretched all the way to Cospicua. Commuters reported being stuck for up to an hour.

Meanwhile, St Joseph High Road in Hamrun, a key artery for Valletta-bound traffic, was completely closed after an accident.

Later in the morning, a motorcycle crash was reported on the same Marsa-Hamrun Bypass, exacerbating the delays.

The situation created significant disruption for commuters during peak hours, with no immediate indication of when normal traffic flow would resume. Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes where possible.