Santa Lucija council calls protest over leasing of car park to Christian Borg’s rental company

The Santa Lucija Local Council will be organising a protest on Saturday urging authorities to remove cars “illegally” parked at the locality’s football ground parking.

The protest, which will be held on Saturday at 10:30am, is being organised after a public meeting last September.

Last September, SportMalta had warned the Santa Lucija Football Club that it is breaching an agreement with the entity in allowing its car park to be used by Christian Borg’s Sicily by Car.

Photos sent to this newspaper showed the car park, which had not been leased to the club for commercial purposes, being used as a storage facility by Sicily by Car, which is owned by Christian Borg who faces, among other accusations, charges of money laundering, kidnapping and fraud.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson told MaltaToday that workers removing the cars told the council that around 50 to 60 cars have been removed, but a considerable number still remain.

The spokesperson also said the council’s lawyers are in ongoing discussions with SportMalta lawyers over the issue.

The carpark, located in Dawret it-Torri Street, is occupied by rows of Peugeot 108 cars with the Sicily by Car branding stickered onto them.

Italian franchise Sicily by Car is run in Malta by Princess Holdings Ltd, a company owned and directed by Christian Borg.

A SportMalta spokesperson had confirmed with MaltaToday that the club has been told to immediately removed the cars or else face legal action.