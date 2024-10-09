Attack on officers highlights need of investment in police corps, Giglio tells parliament

Opposition home affairs spokesperson Joe Giglio said the assault on police officers in Hamrun last September highlights the problems facing the corps.

“To see police officers not having the option to call for backup in order to not face the ordeal alone, to me that shows the difficulties the police corps face, and the need for investment and training,” the Opposition MP said in his adjournment speech.

The MP was speaking on the assault of two police officers in Hamrun last September. Five have since been charged with the attack, and had been denied bail upon arraignment after concerns about evidence tampering were raised.

The MP said images and videos of the incident were “shocking”, and defended “constructive criticism” by the Opposition, slamming the Prime Minister for alluding it encouraged the attackers to assault the police officers.

“Those types of declarations are irresponsible from someone like the Prime Minister. We criticise so the police corps are strengthened,” Giglio said. “Criticism is needed, and he [Robert Abela] will not stop us.”

The MP also slammed comments made by defence lawyers is this week’s sitting, who argued the defendants were subject to a “social media witch-hunt” fuelled by politicians, following statements by the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition.

“One cannot pretend that when you see those videos that politicians remain silent,” the MP said.

Government has no idea on how to manage traffic crisis

In the second half of his adjournment speech, Giglio spoke about the country’s traffic problems, after multiple traffic accidents this morning led to a gridlock on Valletta-bound streets.

“Despite government’s propaganda about supposed investment aimed at reducing traffic on Maltese roads, the situation continues to worsen,” the MP said.

He said the reality is that government has “no idea on how to solve the traffic crisis” and had no plan on how to address the problem.