NGO wants ministry to release correspondence on land sale involving Silvio Schembri

NGO Il-Kollettiv have challenged government to publish all communication between the Land Ministry, Lands Authority personnel, developers and their representatives, including emails and Whatsapp chats with regard to projects in St Julian’s and Mellieha.

The call comes after the NGO accused Silvio Schembri of abusing his position to sell off land to Anton Camilleri in St Julians, and Paul Attard in Mellieha, for a pittance on the original price. The statement came after it was revealed cabinet had voted in favour of amending local plans to allow for a bigger development at Villa Rosa in St Julian’s.

On Thursday, the ministry denied the claims.

“Since the Ministry in the declaration states that “all the facts are verifiable in clear manner,” we request the immediate publication of all communications between the Ministry, Lands Authority personnel, the developers and their representatives, including emails and Whatsapp chats, as well as a register of all meetings between the parties involved in these two agreements,” the NGO said.

The NGO said when asked in Parliament whether the Lands Authority had ever issued a tender to sell the land in Mellieha, Silvio Schembri had asked not to answer because “the information was still being gathered.”

“We hope that by now, this information has been gathered, and can be published for public scrutiny,” the NGO said.