Pembroke mayor expresses 'serious reservations' about Villa Rosa local plan change

This comes following a cabinet decision to approve local plan changes that will accommodate the developers of the project, while ensuring that legal opposition to the development is further limited.

READ ALSO: Villa Rosa: When local plans are not cast in stone

In a Facebook post, Labour mayor, who is also an aide to parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg, stated that the local council was only made aware of the changes to the local plan through the media.

Zammit stated that the local council has serious reservations over the amendments “that will accommodate massive development.”

He said that the local council will continue to do its utmost to safeguard residents’ interests when it comes to developments that can affect them, “even if they’re not within the confines of the locality.”

Zammit underlined the local council’s intention to keep monitoring the situation, noting that the council, “will declare its official position at the right moment.”

'This is not how things should be done' - Jason Micallef

Later on Saturday, Jason Micallef, who has recently been given a newly created role within the PL, stated that Pembroke's local council and community" deserve much better."

Micallef noted that just like former Pembroke mayor Dean Hili, Kaylon Zammit seems to be heading for a difficult mayorship characterised by the fight against overdevelopment. Dean Hili, who was also a PL mayor, had spoken many times about the problems of overdevelopment, and had objected to the DB Group's development in St George's Bay.

"This is not how things should be done," Micallef wrote. "Pembroke's entire community are not just numbers, but well-meaning families."