Council of Europe report hails Malta for allowing under 18s to serve as mayors

Malta is being hailed for lowering the minimum age for local elections to 16 in a new report from the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities regarding the European Chart of Local Self-Government.

The report highlights some improvements in Malta's local self-government, especially following the 2019 reform, which strengthened regional councils, and the 2023 reform allowing mayors and vice mayors to be elected at age 16. Additionally, a national strategy for local government (2023-2030) has the potential to enhance the role of local councils.

However, despite these reforms, local councils in Malta still have limited functions compared to other European countries. Over the past decade, legislative changes have reduced the councils' roles, increased financial dependence on the government, and limited consultations, often outsourcing significant functions to agencies.

The rapporteurs recommend granting local councils more responsibilities and autonomy, including managing local resources and collecting some taxes. They also suggest special recognition for Valletta due to its administrative and tourism-related challenges.

Although consultation with local authorities has improved, it remains informal and ineffective, especially in dealings with governmental agencies. The report also criticises the uniform approach to local governance, calling for more flexibility, such as allowing mayors to choose between part-time or full-time roles.

National supervision over local councils is seen as excessive, and reforms to reduce government control are needed to allow local councils more freedom in their operations. Additionally, financial autonomy for councils is crucial, as they currently depend entirely on government grants and lack the power to raise funds through taxes or loans.

This report will be debated and adopted on 16 October.

The Council of Europe is a 46-member intergovernmental human rights organisation unrelated to the European Union.