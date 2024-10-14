Minister opens debate on tougher punishments for violence against public officers with dig at anti-corruption activists

Byron Camilleri has called for greater respect towards authority when opening the parliamentary debate on amendments to toughen punishments for crimes against public officials.

The Home Affairs Minister presented a Bill that will see minimum and maximum penalties increasing significantly and minimum and maximum jail terms almost doubling. The amendments ensure that nobody who attacks a public official while on duty is let off with a suspended sentence but the court can hand down a probationary sentence.

But the minister also took a dig at anti-corruption protestors, who had targeted police commissioners during demonstrations outside police headquarters over the past years. “These actions, which included pelting the police headquarters, also contribute to a lack of respect to the forces of law and order,” Camilleri said.

This was rebutted by Opposition spokesperson Darren Carabott, who insisted that it was useless having good laws if the people in power have no will to investigate and charge “the big fish”.

Carabott said political criticism of Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa was legitimate, especially when the latter had said the police force follows government policy. The Opposition spokesperson also criticised Gafa for victim-blaming during a crime conference earlier this year on the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi when the police chief said she refused to undergo a risk assessment.

Carabott said the Opposition agreed with the amendments put forward by the government but would also be proposing changes of its own.

Carabott noted that several years ago, the Opposition had put forward similar amendments to strengthen the protection of public officers but the government at the time rejected them.

The amendments come on the back of two recent incidents in Hamrun and Sliema, whereby police officers were attacked and injured while carrying out their duty.

A few weeks ago, two police officers who were fining an illegally parked car on Hamrun’s main road were accosted by a group of people. Five were eventually charged and the case against them is ongoing. They have pleaded not guilty.

Over the weekend, a man was charged with breaking the arm of a police officer inside the Sliema police station after he disobeyed orders and resisted.

Camilleri insisted that the appalling behaviour of some towards authority did not reflect the behaviour of the vast majority of people.

“My wish is to see these laws being used the least possible and to achieve this we must foster a culture of respect,” Camilleri told parliament.

The amendments are intended to deliver a message of respect towards authority but this does not mean people in authority should not be held accountable, the minister said.

He noted that since the introduction of police bodycams, violence against police officers over the past four years has declined by 67%. The bodycams also helped cut down frivolous reports accusing police officers of unbecoming conduct.

Camilleri said the government intended to extend bodycams to LESA officials.