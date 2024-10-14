[WATCH] Villa Rosa: Government MPs say changes still up for consultation, Opposition MPs slams lack of transparency

Questioned on changes to the Villa Rosa local plan, the majority of government MPs said it is still up for public consultation, while Opposition MPs slammed the Cabinet’s lack of public engagement on the matter.

MaltaToday questions MPs from both sides of the House to see whether they agreed with changes to the Villa Rosa local plan. The controversial project has been the source of government as well as Opposition criticism for the past few days, with a number of NGOs, and even the PL's Jason Micallef expressing their disgust toward the project and the proposed local plan changes that will accommodate it.

The proposed changes will facilitate a high-rise development proposed by Garnet Investments, a company owned by Anton Camilleri known as Tal-Franċiż and his son Adelbert Camilleri.

Silvio Schembri, who has faced allegations of abusing his former position as Lands Minister to sell off land to Anton Camilleri in St Julians, and Paul Attard in Mellieha, for a pittance on the original price, said it is a sensitive issue, and “it is about time that it is discussed.”

“I agree that there should be wider discussion not just on the issue,” he said outside parliament.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said one should allow the planning process to run its course, insisting the consultation process is yet to open.

“If we need changes, lets carry out the changes, but they need to be holistic. We need a plan. I am not here to push any developers’ interests,” MP Edward Zammit Lewis said when questioned. “The country needs holistic plan, as there is a lot of wealth in the country, but it needs to be organised and planned in a serious way.”

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said local plan changes should be part of wider consultation, but insisted one must realise the area where Villa Rosa is being proposed is a touristic area.

“We want to attract quality tourists, and the first thing we must do is ensure we have accommodations which are of quality. Let’s understand the area,” Bartolo said. “Local plans were amended a long time ago and maybe one can start discussing changes across the country.”

MPs Andy Ellul, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Jo Etienne Abela, Alison Zerafa Civelli and Alicia Bugeja Said had no comment to make.

Opposition MPs slam government’s lack of consultation

Deputy Opposition Whip Paula Mifsuf Bonnici said she would never agree with local plan amendments to favour individuals’ interests.

“I do not agree with the lack of public consultation,” she said.

Adrian Delia stressed the need for long-term planning with public consultation, stating he couldn't fully comment due to the government's lack of transparency.

He criticised the increase in development at the expense of sustainability.

Meanwhile, Alex Borg highlighted the need for a clear and updated local plan for Gozo, emphasising the importance of long-term planning for the island's future.

MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici delivered the strongest condemnation among MPs interviewed, stating that the changes to the Villa Rosa local plan were a political mistake.

He expressed concern over the extensive development in the area, noting that another hotel is already under construction, which is making life unbearable for residents.

Mifsud Bonnici also emphasised the historical significance of Villa Rosa, where “Maltese patriots met to plan the country's future before independence”. When asked if the PN should take a stronger stance, he said each person voices the position they are comfortable with.