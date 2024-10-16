U.S. Embassy in Malta honours Daphne Caruana Galizia on anniversary of her muder

Marking the seventh anniversary of the assassination of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the U.S. Embassy in Malta said it remains committed to justice, press freedom, and the rule of law.

In a statement, the embassy condemned the brutal murder and underscored its support for those working to secure justice for her and to implement necessary reforms.

“We stand in solidarity with her family, the media, civil society, and Maltese authorities dedicated to fully implementing the public inquiry’s recommendations,” the embassy said.

It said justice remains elusive, but in Malta it is supporting the efforts of local partners to promote responsible journalism and ensure a safe environment for reporters.

“We emphasise the need for transparency and openness to uphold good governance. Daphne Caruana Galizia’s legacy continues through the ongoing pursuit of justice and reform that her work inspired.”

Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb outside her house in Bidnija on 16 October 2017. She was 53. Three men have pleaded guilty for placing and detonating the bomb, while two others are facing charges for procuring the explosive. A sixth person is awaiting trial for contracting the assassination.