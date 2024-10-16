Seven years since Daphne Caruana Galizia murder IĠM warns journalists are being weaponized
On the seventh anniversary of the murder that shocked the nation, a number of NGOs and politicians paid tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia
Seven years since the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Institute for Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has warned that journalists and their right to freedom of expression have been weaponized.
In a statement on Wednesday reflecting on the seven years since the murder that shocked the nation, the IĠM stated, “We are a long way from full justice.”
Referring to the systemic failures that led to the murder, the IĠM said that they can only start to be addressed when the recommendations of the public inquiry into her murder are fully implemented.
The IĠM warned that seven years on, journalists and their right to freedom of expression “are being weaponised.”
“Earlier this year,sections of the press were directly attacked and unfairly accused of working for the so-called “Establishment”. More recently, influential Labour activists have suggested the return of criminal libel.”
They also referred to a court order prohibiting “writings, declarations or public discussions” on the murder and its alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech.
“The moment we start to question our inalienable rights is the moment the clock starts turning backwards. When we dismiss these rights and responsibilities, we risk fostering a climate of impunity – the same climate that allowed for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”
The IĠM urged government to publish its White Paper with the proposed reforms to strengthen freedom of expression, as it stressed the need to treat journalists with more respect.
Impunity that lead to Daphne's murder is still present - Moviment Graffitti
Similarly, NGO Moviment Graffitti spoke of Caruana Galizia’s resistance against power throughout her life. The NGO stated however, that “the impunity that led to Daphne’s murder is still present to this day.”
“The same impunity that led to the assassination of a journalist is the same reason why NGOs like ours must keep fighting against decisions which step on the common good.”
Movement Graffitti noted that without justice for the corruption that resulted in the journalist’s killing, recovering from the event is impossible. “Above all else, we need to make sure that what happened on 16 October 2017 never happens again.”
Roberta Metsola says fight for truth and justice must go on
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola paid tribute to Caruana Galizia by stating that the void left behind after 2017 is still felt.
"I am grateful to have also known Daphne beyond her writing. As a Maltese woman battling the odds, as a mother who was so proud of the men her boys grew into, as a daughter, wife and sister, who wanted more than the mediocrity and culture of impunity too often on display."
Metsola called for the fight for truth, justice and accountability to go on.
Bernard Grech visits Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder site
On Wednesday, PN leader Bernard Grech laid flowers on Caruana Galizia's memorial in Bidnija where she was killed.
He described her as "a symbol of courage and the seach for truth."
Grech stated that despite the fact that those who killed her thought htey can silence her, her death lit up a flame in thousands of people.
"Journalism in Malta is under attack" ADPD
ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci laid flowers at the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial in Valletta, as she highlighted the continued prevalence of political scandals in Malta and the culture of impunity that persists since her death.
Gauci emphasised that the institutionalised clientelism and corruption that Caruana Galizia exposed have only worsened, becoming a hallmark of the current administration.
The statement also criticised the lack of accountability, noting that despite occasional resignations, many ministers implicated in scandals continue to hold office without facing meaningful consequences. ADPD condemned the increasing pressures on journalism in Malta, warning that subtle restrictions, such as the dependence on government funding, threaten the free press. Caruana Galizia herself faced multiple libel cases and asset freezes in an effort to silence her.
ADPD further criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela’s remarks about the "abuse" of freedom of expression, interpreting them as an attempt to intimidate critics. The party urged the public to continue speaking out against injustice and corruption, asserting that the truth will prevail over intimidation and falsehoods.