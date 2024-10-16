Seven years since Daphne Caruana Galizia murder IĠM warns journalists are being weaponized

Seven years since the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Institute for Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has warned that journalists and their right to freedom of expression have been weaponized.

In a statement on Wednesday reflecting on the seven years since the murder that shocked the nation, the IĠM stated, “We are a long way from full justice.”

Referring to the systemic failures that led to the murder, the IĠM said that they can only start to be addressed when the recommendations of the public inquiry into her murder are fully implemented.

The IĠM warned that seven years on, journalists and their right to freedom of expression “are being weaponised.”

“Earlier this year,sections of the press were directly attacked and unfairly accused of working for the so-called “Establishment”. More recently, influential Labour activists have suggested the return of criminal libel.”

They also referred to a court order prohibiting “writings, declarations or public discussions” on the murder and its alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech.

“The moment we start to question our inalienable rights is the moment the clock starts turning backwards. When we dismiss these rights and responsibilities, we risk fostering a climate of impunity – the same climate that allowed for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

The IĠM urged government to publish its White Paper with the proposed reforms to strengthen freedom of expression, as it stressed the need to treat journalists with more respect.

Impunity that lead to Daphne's murder is still present - Moviment Graffitti

Similarly, NGO Moviment Graffitti spoke of Caruana Galizia’s resistance against power throughout her life. The NGO stated however, that “the impunity that led to Daphne’s murder is still present to this day.”