Government wants to define country’s vision for the next 25 years

Government wants to define the country’s strategic direction for the next 25 years in a process spearheaded by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

The long-term socio-economic plan called Malta Vision 2050 is expected to be concluded by the first quarter of 2025, the Economy Ministry said. The plan will also have interim goals that should be reached by 2035.

The process formally kicked off during a meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development but is expected to rope in international experts with experience in drafting national visions.

Malta Vision 2050 will serve as a basis for the country’s economic, social and environmental development with a focus on priority areas such as digital innovation, infrastructure, education, health, sustainability and labour market demographics.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the long-term vision is intended to ensure prosperity where wealth is distributed equitably and wellbeing, justice and sustainability are safeguarded.

“This is the start of a collaborative process that will form the Malta of the future for the next generations,” Abela told the MCESD.

Cabinet tasked Silvio Schembri to oversee the process along with Office of the Prime Minister Head of Secretariat Mark Mallia. They will lead an inter-ministerial committee that will ensure the process is inclusive.

Malta Vision 2050 is expected to address the challenges caused by climate change, technological advancement, demographic changes, population increase and evolving dynamics in international markets.

A key component of the long-term plan is to align Malta with the EU’s climate neutrality target of 2050, which is a central objective of the European Green Deal.