Rolex Middle Sea Race returns to Malta for the 45th edition

The Rolex Middle Sea Race has made waves in Malta as it returns for its 45th edition this Saturday, October 19. The race kicked off from the picturesque Grand Harbour in Valletta, attracting some of the world’s top sailors and their high-tech yachts.

This iconic sailing event features over 100 yacht entries from 26 different nations, including participants from France, the United States, Hong Kong, and Malta itself.

The challenging course spans 606 nautical miles, beginning beneath the historic Fort St. Angelo. Sailors will navigate along the eastern coast of Sicily, pass through the Strait of Messina, and head north toward the Aeolian Islands, including the active volcano Stromboli.

The route also takes crews between Marettimo and Favignana before heading south to Lampedusa and returning to Malta.

Competitors will face unpredictable weather conditions that could impact their performance. Strong winds are expected, ranging from 3 to 33 knots, along with rain and scattered thunderstorms anticipated during the first 60 hours of the race.

Mike Broughton, the race's weather forecaster, stated, “This is going to be a hard race and tiring for all the teams,” noting that the teams will need strategic adjustments and frequent sail changes.

Among the returning competitors is last year’s overall winner, Andrea Recordati’s yacht Bullitt, which boasts an experienced crew. Additionally, Francesco ‘Checco’ Bruni from Luna Rossa will be making his debut in this prestigious race.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race has a history that began in 1968 due to a rivalry between two members of the Royal Malta Yacht Club—Paul and John Ripard—and British sailor Jimmy White, who was living in Malta at the time.

Maltese yachts have claimed victory on nine occasions, with recent wins in 2020 and 2021 by the Podesta siblings sailing Elusive II. As excitement builds for this year’s race, competitors are preparing for what promises to be a thrilling and challenging adventure on the high seas.