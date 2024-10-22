Punic tomb discovered beneath car park works opposite Mater Dei Hospital

A Punic tomb dating back approximately 2,300 years has been uncovered at the site where the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) is currently developing a car park for staff opposite Mater Dei Hospital.

The remarkable archaeological find was made during trenching works for potable water installation, which is part of the road formation associated with the project.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) has been overseeing the site since the start of the project, ensuring the protection and study of any potential discoveries during development works.

During excavation works, a chamber hewn in solid natural rock was discovered. Upon further investigation by the SCH’s archaeology monitors on site, it was revealed that the chamber was part of a larger burial complex.

The discovery consists of three burial chambers, each accessed through a central shaft, characteristic of Punic and Roman period tombs. Remarkably, the entrance to each chamber was sealed with original slabs, and the contents inside included human remains and grave goods.

The SCH’s experts, including archaeologists and osteologists, have been working on site to excavate, document, and interpret the remains. The human remains and artefacts have since been carefully transferred to the SCH laboratory for further analysis.

The findings, which include skeletal remains, cremation urns, and other funerary artefacts, provide a valuable insight into the ancient community that once inhabited the region.

Preliminary analysis indicates a Punic timeline, although some artefacts suggest an extended period of use into the early Roman era.

In total, the chambers contain the remains of multiple inhumations and cremations, offering a rare glimpse into the burial practices of the time.

Work at the SCH lab will now focus on cleaning, conservation, and further documentation of the artefacts and bones. Specialised studies will determine age, sex, pathology, and trauma, with the possibility of further studies such as C14 dating and a DNA analysis to better understand the people buried in the tomb.

“This discovery underscores the importance of ongoing cohesion between development projects and cultural heritage preservation to protect and study Malta’s rich historical legacy,” the Foundation for Medical Services and SCH said.

Efforts are already underway to ensure the tomb is retained in its entirety, with plans for permanent controlled access to allow for continued study and preservation of this significant archaeological site.

Now that all the human remains and artefacts have been safely removed from the site, work on the car park has resumed.

The car park will accommodate over 130 vehicles and provide much-needed parking for the staff of Mater Dei Hospital.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage will continue to monitor the development works until their completion so as to ensure the protection and preservation of further potential discoveries in the area.