Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri in breach over job transfer for minister's wife

Ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri are set to face consequences over a transfer involving Bartolo's wife, Amanda Muscat.

In a statement on Wednesday, independent politician, Arnold Cassola, who filed a complaint with the standards czar, said that the report was passed onto parliament’s committee for standards in public life.

The report’s full details are yet to be made public, however, when such a report is passed onto the committee, it means that evidence of misconduct or an ethical breach was found against at least one of the ministers.

Under the Standards in Public Life Act, only reports that indicate wrongdoing are forwarded to the committee for further action.

Cassola had called for the investigation in 2022, as he alleged that Amanda Muscat, who was Bartolo’s girlfriend and private secretary at the time, was transferred to the Gozo Ministry. At the time, there were also reports that Muscat wasn’t turning up for work.

In the request, Cassola pointed out that the situation seemed to parallel former education minister Justyne Caruana's scandal with partner Daniel Bogdanović.

Cassola said the Commissioner for Standards should look into a possible case of nepotism and favouritism Bartolo displayed towards his girlfriend.

PN calls for the report to be published

In a statement later on Wednesday, the Nationalist Party called for the publication of the report.

The opposition said that PN MPs and members on the committee, Ryan Callus and Mark Anthony Sammut have requested an urgent meeting to publish the report.

"By law, the Commissioner only sends his reports to the Committee when he has concluded that the allegation under investigation appears, prima facie, to constitute a breach of law or of some statutory or ethical duty, as provided for under the Public Life Standards Act or any other law," the PN concluded.