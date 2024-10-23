COVID-19: 29 people died because of the coronavirus in 2024

The Health Minister said 29 people have died as a result of having COVID-19.

The information was tabled in the House in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela gave a month-by-month breakdown of the number of reported COVID-19 cases this year.

He said there were 1,495 reported cases of Covid-19 between January and September 2024.

The highest number of cases was registered in July and June, with 359 and 348 cases respectively. Meanwhile, 308 cases were reported in the first month of the year, while August saw 233 confirmed cases.