Floriana council irked at car-free day after Triq Sant’ Anna traffic plan is shelved

The Floriana local council has demanded consultation over shelved plans to turn the Sant Anna thoroughfare into a fully-paved street with car traffic passing from beneath an underground channel.

Floriana deputy mayor James Aaron Ellul said the council had not yet met environment minister Miriam Dalli on the project, and apparent plans to simply host car-free days on the major road on select days.

Just one meeting was held between the council and the ministry, at the previous’s request.

“Since then we have never heard anything, other than learning of this news from the press,” Ellul said.

“Once again the council calls for respect in the way such plans are implemented and announced, especially by the government. We want a discussion for Floriana in relation to such decisions, especially with the council, which is the topmost entity in the locality.”

The Floriana council has requested an immediate meeting with Miria Dalli on plans for a a car-free day on Sant Anna Road, which Ellul said would create “major repercussions affecting both the Floriana residents and the Floriana business community of Sant'Anna Street.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela had reaffirmed the government’s ongoing consideration of the project aimed at converting Triq Sant’ Anna in Floriana into an open space, with plans to transform the existing road into an underground tunnel, back in February 2024.

Abela had underscored the gradual nature of such initiatives, emphasising that they unfold “one by one”, citing the significant commitment of €700 million towards expanding Malta’s open spaces.

During its electoral campaign for the 2022 election, the Labour Party pledged to revamp Triq Sant’ Anna in Floriana, along with Vjal ir-Riħan in San Ġwann, envisaging the conversion of these areas into underground thoroughfares enveloped by greenery.

In November 2023 Dalli announced the forthcoming issuance of additional tenders for the requisite studies associated with the Triq Sant’ Anna project.

Labour councillors however hit back at the Nationalist-led council, saying its statement was issued without consulting them in the first place.

“The statement was issued moments after the mayor requested the councillor’s agreement in an email… this is an abuse of power by the mayor, who should have respected the deadline given for a response.”

The PL councillors said such decisions carrying the council’s official authority should only be taken after a meeting and discussion.

“Labour councillors welcome every project that can improve the quality of life of Furjaniżi, after a proper public consultation… We believe this town needs important decisions to be taken so that Floriana’s urban environment is improved and made more welcoming.”