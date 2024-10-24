Women’s Lobby disappointed as police inquiry absolves officers in Nicolette Ghirxi murder

The Malta Women’s Lobby has demanded immediate action following the publication of a police report into the femicide of Nicolette Ghirxi, which exposed critical failings in the protection of women in Malta.

An investigation by a police complaints board found no evidence that the police failed to take reasonable measures within their powers to prevent the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi.

The inquiry led by the Independent Police Complaints Board, chaired by retired Judge Geoffrey Valenzia to scrutinise the implementation of recommendations from a previous inquiry related to the killing of Bernice Cassar, absolved the police by saying there was no immediate threat apparent from Ghirxi’s murderer, her ex-partner Edward Johnston,.

“The Police Board absolved police officers of any liability, while the rest of us are left wondering how, once again, no one is held accountable for the untimely death of another one of us,” the MWL said.

“This is not acceptable,” MWL chair Anna Borg said. “If the authorities assert that they did not fail Nicolette Ghirxi, despite her reports, then we must question the safety of every woman in this country – if current procedures remain unchanged and unchallenged, no woman can feel truly protected.”

Borg asked why Ghirxi’s killer was not on the police wanted list when she alerted the authorities that her perpetrator was arriving in Malta. “The authorities’ failure to apprehend him, and their disregard for the clear and present danger the victim was facing, calls into question the effectiveness of the systems meant to protect victims.

“When focusing on the risk assessment related to this case, we demand that, from this point forward, any existing criminal records must inform risk assessments if the latter are to establish an accurate projection of the situation. In simpler terms, would the assessors at Appoġġ have discouraged Nicolette Ghirxi from proceeding with a risk assessment had they been fully aware of the perpetrator’s criminal history?”

Borg said access to such crucial information could contribute towards preventing tragic outcomes and ensure more accurate and realistic decision-making in risk assessments. “Which is also why we demand answers as to why the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is being prioritised over the safety and lives of women at risk. Bureaucratic barriers should never stand in the way of safeguarding lives,” she said.

The Malta Women’s Lobby also called for urgent policy changes and legislative reforms to grant Appoġġ assessors and relevant authorities the necessary access to criminal records in cases involving domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

“Any more dragging of feet and blaming the ‘system’ will only result in more victims and weak protection for the most vulnerable individuals. It is only through such reforms and a genuine commitment to protect the lives of women at risk that we can prevent further tragedies,” Borg said.

Ghirxi, 48, was found dead in her Birkirkara apartment in the early hours of 12 August and the man suspected of killing her, Edward William Johnston, 50, from Ireland, was later shot by the police in St Julian’s.

Johnston was shot dead by the police after attempting to rush officers after a long standoff. The weapon he had been carrying was found to be a replica.