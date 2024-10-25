Villa Rosa developer insists PA drafted local plan review objectives, confirms meeting 'authorities'

Villa Rosa developer Anton Camilleri is insisting that the objectives in the local plan review for his St George’s Bay site were drafted by the Planning Authority.

In an opinion piece sent to MaltaToday on Friday morning (The facts about the Villa Rosa project), Camilleri attempts to clarify what he describes as “misunderstandings” that have led to “confusion and public concern”.

It is an attempt to respond to several issues the developer believes require clarification. It comes a week after the developer refused to reply to questions sent to him by MaltaToday, which remain unanswered, and 24 hours before a protest against the project that will be held on Saturday at St George’s Bay.

MaltaToday is publishing Camilleri’s opinion, however, we are also publishing here the questions this newsroom sent to the developer last week and which remained unanswered.

The Planning Authority published the objectives of the local plan review for the Villa Rosa site last week. The review also includes a sliver of land adjacent to Villa Rosa that was not part of the existing local plan. The PA kicked off the public consultation process for the local plan review after Cabinet gave the green light earlier this month.

Activists have claimed the objectives outlined by the PA when kick-starting the Villa Rosa local plan review were practically lifted from a document prepared by the project’s architecture firm.

Camilleri denies this and says the need for a local plan review “emerged following discussions between the developer and authorities”. He is insisting that such discussions are “normal” for projects such as his, which are of a certain “scale and national importance”.

“It is important to note that the Planning Authority drafted the objectives,” Camilleri says, adding that Garnet Investments (the company he owns and which is behind the Villa Rosa project) did not participate in any Cabinet meetings.

No one has claimed that Garnet Investments or Camilleri were present for a Cabinet meeting but the question remains whether the developer met the Prime Minister, the Opposition leader and other politicians prior to the Cabinet meeting that gave the review a green light.

Abela and Grech have skirted around questions as to whether they met Camilleri.

Moviment Graffitti has said it was “blatantly obvious” that the Abela administration was changing planning goalposts to accommodate Camilleri’s high-rise project on the Villa Rosa grounds.

“While the Planning Authority has stated the review will be ‘limited specifically to the Villa Rosa site as delineated by the 2006 Local Plan’ the document in reality covers an additional area beyond what is defined as Villa Rosa in the 2006 local plan,” Graffitti said last week.

The activist group said no further evidence was needed that the government was kowtowing to Camilleri’s demands by changing the laws to accommodate his specific project.

Activists will be gathering in St George’s Bay to voice opposition to the Villa Rosa project on Saturday 26 October.

The MaltaToday questions Camilleri has not answered

The following are the questions MaltaToday sent the Villa Rosa developer last week for which no reply was forthcoming. The developer has attempted to answer some of the more technical questions in his opinion:

1. Did you request/discuss the local plan change with Prime Minister Robert Abela and/or Planning Minister Clint Camilleri and/or any other minister or government official before 8 October? When was the meeting held?

2. Were you informed that Cabinet would be asked to authorise a review of the Villa Rosa local plan during its (Cabinet's) meeting of 8 October?

3. Did you discuss the local plan change with Opposition leader Bernard Grech and/or planning spokesperson Stanley Zammit and/or any other Opposition MP or PN official before 8 October? When was the meeting held?

4. Did you request changes to the local plan regulating development on the Villa Rosa grounds to ensure that these are in line with the Hotel Heights Adjustment Policy of 2014? If so, when did you make such a request and to whom? Did you discuss such a request with government and/or planning officials before the local plan revision was announced on Tuesday 15 October?

5. In 2022, you presented an application based on the hotel heights adjustment policy of 2014, which unlike the development approved on the same site in 2018 goes beyond the very specific heights established in the current local plan. Does this mean that even at that time you were already aware that the local plan was going to be changed to accommodate the project?

6. How do you respond to the criticism that changes to the local plan are being driven by your project? Why should a local plan be changed to accommodate a single private project?

7. In a press statement this week [last week], you indicate that you would reduce the height of the proposed project which presently includes two towers of 35 and 27 floors; and a floor area of 237,000sq.m. By how much do you intend to reduce the height of the proposed towers and the floor area of the project?