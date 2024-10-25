Standards czar says tagging ministers in government-sponsored posts is 'ethically dubious'

The standards czar has cautioned that tagging individuals’ personal social media pages in posts made by public entities is “ethically dubious.”

This comes from a report which found no wrongdoing by environment minister Miriam Dalli, following an investigation over sponsored posts made by singer Ira Losco which had tagged the minister.

In May 2023, independent candidate, Arnold Cassola had filed a report to the Standards Commissioner, where he flagged Ira Losco’s posts. The Facebook posts tagged Miriam Dalli, as well as Project Green then-CEO, Steve Ellul, who was bidding for an MEP’s seat in the 2024 elections.

Cassola had stated that Dalli and Ellul used taxpayers’ cash to promote their political interests.

The standards czar had then stated that he could not investigate Steve Ellul as he was not considered a person of trust.

In his report, the standards czar noted that the famous singer was approached by the government agency’s communications director, Pamela Cann Rodgers. He found that Rodgers had instructed Losco to tag the ministers to increase the campaign's visibility, although she stated there was no communication with the ministry or the ministers directly about this decision.

From her end, Dalli clarified that she neither authorised nor requested her personal profile be tagged and instructed Project Green to prevent this from happening in future government-sponsored posts.

The Standards Commissioner noted that if ministers appear to benefit from a public campaign, it can create a perception that the campaign’s official purpose is merely a pretext for personal publicity.

He recommended that ministers avoid appearing in government-sponsored posts to prevent any potential conflicts of interest or ethical concerns.

Miriam Dalli blasts Cassola for 'trying to stop government from promoting its work'

Reacting to the report, Miriam Dalli welcomed the fact that the standards czar found no wrongdoing on her end.

She accused Arnold Cassola of wanting to use the Standard Commissioner's office to prevent government from promoting its work.