Public Consultation on Conservation Objectives and Measures for 13 Natura 2000 sites launched

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has opened a public consultation on the proposed Conservation Objectives and Measures for Malta’s terrestrial Natura 2000 sites.

The 13 terrestrial Natura 2000 sites included in this consultation are: Pembroke, Maqluba, Simar, Salini, Għadira s-Safra u l-Iskoll tal-Għallis, Ramla tat-Torri area, tal-Irdum tal-Madonna, Għar Dalam, Ċittadella, Il-Ballut ta’ Marsaxlokk, Għadira, Filfla and surrounding areas, Selmunett and Il-Magħluq in Marsaskala.

The PA said these objectives and measures are designed to build on the existing Management Plans and Conservation Orders for these sites. The goal is to strengthen site management by establishing clear, actionable conservation objectives and measures, thereby ensuring the protection of the unique habitats and species that these areas support.

“This consultation offers an opportunity for the public to provide input on the draft conservation objectives and measures for 13 of Malta’s terrestrial Natura 2000 sites, in accordance with the Habitats and Birds Directives,” the PA said.

ERA encourages all stakeholders and members of the public to participate in this consultation and share their feedback on the draft conservation objectives and measures for these Natura 2000 sites.

The consultation documents may be accessed here and contributions can be submitted via [email protected] or the feedback form at publicconsultation.gov.mt.