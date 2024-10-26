‘The people will fight back’ : residents, local councils and NGOs denounce Villa Rosa project as ‘an affront to democracy’

Residents from Swieqi and St. Julians joined with representatives from their Local Councils and eleven non governmental organisations at St. George’s Bay on Saturday to protest against amendments to planning restrictions that would accommodate a massive construction project at Villa Rosa.

Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers’ Association Malta, The Archaeological Society Malta and Wirt Għawdex, together with the Swieqi and St. Julian’s local councils took part in the protest.

“First, we denounce the insult to the public's intelligence from the Prime Minister’s and Government’s claims that this is merely a ‘consultation phase’ said Graffitti’s Andre Callus. “ It is clear that no one is naive enough to believe such a statement.”

The planned development consisted entirely of short let apartments, not residential units, attendees were told.

“It is alarming and a direct threat to our democracy that business interests, operating behind the scenes, dictate the laws and regulations of our country. Discussions of “brands” and “tourists” amid the ongoing overdevelopment, commercialisation of spaces, and unchecked economic activity are hollow attempts to sugarcoat the latest act of blatant greed imposed on the public by developers and enabled by the Government.”

Plans to revise the area’s Local Plan had evidently “been triggered by instructions from [developer Anton Camilleri, known by his nickname] Tal-Franċiż, with the sole aim of enabling the construction of a mammoth project,” Callus said, adding that the fact that the revision process began after the developer had a meeting with the Cabinet was not a coincidence. The changes to the local plan “covers the exact area of his proposed project, and that its stated objectives align with changing development parameters, so that what is currently prohibited becomes permitted.”

“There was no consultation at all,” St Julian’s deputy mayor Shaun Gauci said, telling protestors that the Local Council had only found out about the project from the news.

Gauci questioned whether the change to the local plan benefited the residents or someone else. “This government appears to have already taken its decision and has done so in secret.”

During Saturday’s protest, which Representatives from Pembroke’s Local Council opted not to attend, it was revealed that the Planning Authority had admitted to having approved a permit for Tal-Franċiż in Villa Rosa, in breach of the Local Plan.

The recent developments surrounding Villa Rosa appear to have a longer history.

“In its submission to the Planning Tribunal (EPRT), the Planning Authority stated, in black and white, that when approving application PA/2478/16, it disregarded key limitations set by the Local Plan by irregularly approving several more storeys and levels, across the different buildings, than permitted by the Local Plan. Moreover, it also approved a hotel in Cresta Quay, where such development is not allowed, among other irregularities.

“Therefore, the developer's claim of already possessing a development permit actually refers to a permit that was issued in violation of current laws. Following this approval, Tal-Franċiż submitted a new application for a much larger project (PA/07254/22), leading to the current revision of the Local Plan,” Callus said.

The protestors accuse the government and its authorities of consistently “bending over backwards - twisting the law, or even changing it entirely, as is happening now - so that developers like Tal-Franċiż can do as they please.”

“No amount of PR can hide the fact that the proposed Villa Rosa development will be disastrous for the environment and quality of life, as shown by the Environmental Impact Assessment commissioned by the developer himself," said the protesting organisations.

The project would envelop the entire area, together with thousands of residents, St. George’s Bay, and the Ħarq Ħammiem valley, in dust, noise, traffic, and intense commercial activity, the NGOs said, adding that it would also cast much of the area in near-permanent darkness caused by the shadows of three towers with heights ranging from 27 to 34 floors. It would also endanger the Ħarq Ħammiem cave, a site of unique ecological importance", Callus said.

“They stabbed us in the back. The people and residents,” said Astrid Vella from Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar. “Sacrificing the health of 30,000 persons, physical and mental, to enable developers to control Malta. Not only are we not “Malta Tagħna lkoll”, but “Malta biss tal-iżviluppaturi.”

“Proposing such a harmful development, beyond the allowed parameters, and then changing the laws to accommodate it, is clear evidence of a power grab by developers over our politics and institutions," Callus said.

The veteran environmental activist contrasted the ongoing, years-long, wait for the promised reform of the planning appeals process that would suspend challenged construction works until an appeal is decided, with the Government's treatment of the Villa Rosa project.

“When Tal-Franciz went to the ministers, they scrambled to change the applicable policies,” Callus said, saying this was “clear proof that our politicians are servants to developers” and that “we have become a kingdom of developers with politicians in their pockets.”

"We will not accept this affront to democracy and this threat to our quality of life," he said. "The people will fight back.”



