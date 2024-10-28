[WATCH] Energy subsidies to stay, especially in the case of wider conflict in the Middle East

Energy subsidies are set to remain especially if wider conflict erupts in the Middle East and energy prices skyrocket, finance minister Clyde Caruana stated.

Following his budget speech, MaltaToday asked Caruana whether government has taken the fragile situation in the Middle East into consideration when basing its 2025 projections for fuel subsidies.

Caruana said that government is “very conscious” of the ongoing conflict, adding that “we have to continue doing what we’re doing for the months and time to come.”

The finance minister noted that it is clear that “exploding” energy prices could lead to entire economies being brought to their knees. He reiterated that protecting the economy during this time is crucial.

During his speech, Caruana said that energy subsidies are here to stay, despite pressure from the EU to scale them back. He noted that this wasn’t being done to defy the EU, describing the subsidies as the fruit of government’s work to keep the economy afloat throughout the years.

During the same press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela was asked to comment on the fact that next year’s budget only speaks of a transport masterplan to address the country’s traffic crisis.

For instance, no reference was made of mass transportation systems like a metro or monorail.

Abela stated that transport minister Chris Bonett will be unveiling a number of short-term measures in the coming days, noting that the country had previously “never explored any short-term or medium-term measures.”

Abela said, “it would be a mistake to kill off any solutions that would be feasible in the long term.”

Abela also commented on the fact that the preservation of evidence in traffic accidents takes “hours”.

However, he acknowledged “it is unrealistic to completely eliminate traffic”.