[WATCH] Yorgen Fenech's once-frozen assets now hit by garnishee order, Prime Minister says

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that a garnishee order has been issued for Yorgen Fenech’s assets that were affected by a now-lifted freezing order.

Abela was fielding journalists' questions a few hours after a court lifted a freezing order on Yorgen Fenech that was imposed in 2019 following his arrest. He is currently awaiting trial for allegedly masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Judge Edwina Grima ordered the cancellation of the asset freeze earlier this month, citing a failure by the Attorney General’s office to quantify the frozen assets by the required deadline.

Abela, while skirting questions on whether the AG’s position is tenable, told the media, “I’m informed that there is a €5 million garnishee order with regards to Mr Fenech.”

The Prime Minister refrained from speaking too much on the case, as he stated that the AG herself should answer on this case.

Following the ruling, the AG's office only said that “justice” is being actively pursued, a goal which they believe is “shared” by all.