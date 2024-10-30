Social workers concerned over bail decision for man accused of trying to murder ex-partner's daughters

The Maltese Association of Social Workers (MASW) has expressed deep concern over a recent court decision to grant bail to a man accused of attempting to murder two young girls.

On Tuesday, Nazzareno Dalli was granted bail after he had been in preventive custody since last March. The Attorney General plans to appeal the decision. Dalli must sign a bail book twice weekly, observe a curfew from 10:00pm to 6:00am, and pay a €10,000 deposit along with a personal guarantee of €20,000.

According to the MASW, this decision highlights a shortfall in the protection of vulnerable individuals, particularly children.

“Such decisions can not only put child victims of violence at risk of further physical harm, but also cause additional psychological trauma.”

The MASW asserted that the safety and well-being of the community, especially children, must be central when courts make bail decisions.

The MASW urged judicial and legal bodies to consider the broader consequences of bail decisions in cases of violence against children and other vulnerable groups.

“We urge authorities to ensure that victims and their families receive the support and protection they need, and to implement safeguards that prioritise the physical and psychological well-being of vulnerable people.”