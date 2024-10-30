KM Malta Airlines adds extra flights to European destinations during holiday season

KM Malta Airlines have announced they secured the necessary airport slot times to be able to operate thirty additional flight rotations into and out of Malta during the forthcoming busy Christmas and New Year holidays.

During the period 21 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, KM Malta Airlines will operate the following additional services in addition to its normal Winter scheduled flights:

Ten extra flights to and from London

Seven extra flights to Vienna

Six extra flights to Paris

Three extra flights to Zurich

Two extra flights to Munich

Two extra flights to Rome

These flights are now on sale and can be sourced through logging on to www.kmmaltairlines.com to check dates and times of these additional flights.