Victims of mistaken police raid spoken to by internal standards committee: Byron Camilleri

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said people whose home was wrongfully raided by the police have been spoken to by an internal standards committee.

“While I cannot go into detail on particular cases, any claims that the victims were not spoken to are wrong,” he said in parliament.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott who asked the minister on why he and the Police Commissioner were “not owning up to the mistake.”

The parliamentary question comes after reports emerged on two cases which saw police officers mistakenly raiding properties of innocent people, leaving them traumatised and seeking damages.

Camilleri said the Professional Standards Committee within the Police Corps has intervened and is investigating the case.

“People who feel they were subject to any wrong doing can seek to report their case through the appropriate channels, and once the investigation has been carried out, the appropriate measures are taken,” the minister said.

He also defended the police, who he said have a “hard and particular job”, and stated that “like everybody else” they do make mistakes sometimes.

The minister also said victims of wrong doing can also seek help and support with the Victim Support Unit.