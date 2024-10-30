Employee shortage top concern for small businesses: SME chamber survey

A survey by the Malta Chamber of SMEs has seen 43% of small businesses citing employee shortage as the most pressing concern.

Unfair competition was the second most important issue concerning their business at 22% and traffic congestion (18%) was the third most.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs earlier on Wednesday published the results of the SME Barometer for the third quarter of 2024. The survey was conducted amongst a total of 432 businesses (50.5% - Micro, 31% - Small, 16% - Medium and 2.5% - Large).

When it comes to primary contributors to business concerns when it comes to national issues, respondents mentioned lack of good governance (41%) and Overpopulation (39%), which for the first time has featured as the second most important issue. Inflation continued to take a downward trend when compared to the previous quarter.

“The businesses believe that unfair competition is impacting their business and this having a direct impact on their growth as a business coupled with a number of operational issues including the lack of staff,” SME Chamber President Paul Abela said. “Overpopulation is also having a direct impact on the countries' overall infrastructure and support services.”

This, he said, was evident also in other data, traffic congestion featuring as a key issue hindering the day-to-day operation.

The data shows that overall businesses’ sentiment continued to shift with 57% expressing uncertainty on whether it is a good time to invest in the next 12 months. 30% stated that the next twelve months is not a good time to invest, and 13% stated that it is a good time to invest.

Misco Director Lawrence Zammit noted, that as highlighted, employee shortage remains a topmost concern as a result of the current economic model.

“At the same time overpopulation was also regarded as an issue the government must tackle. In this regard, the government needs to incentivise further the digitalisation and automation processes of businesses in order to ensure that we can do more with less,” he said.