PN MPs, councillors say Msida flyover will not solve traffic problems

Nationalist MPs and councillors have reiterated calls for government to halt the construction of the Msida Creek Project flyover.

“Residents in our villages deserve a country of quality. On this, there is agreement between the Government and the Partit Nazzjonalista. However, actions speak louder than words. A government claiming to want qualitative localities is still determined to push through a three-storey flyover through the heart of Msida,” they said on Thursday morning.

During a press conference addressed by Shadow Minister for Transport Mark Anthony Sammut, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Joe Giglio, and the Mayor of Msida Charles Selvaggi, the Partit Nazzjonalista again urged the government to halt the construction of the planned flyover for the centre of Msida and consider alternatives that do not further increase traffic congestion in this area. The other PN Councillors from Msida were also present.

The speakers stated that although the Minister for Infrastructure is saying it is now too late, as long as the flyover has not yet been built, “we are still in time to stop it.”

“Neither the Minister nor Infrastructure Malta have guaranteed that this flyover will actually reduce traffic in the area. The flyover, which will have only one lane in each direction, will exacerbate congestion near the skatepark next to the University, so much so that, during a consultation meeting, Infrastructure Malta mentioned there are plans to start another project further up once the flyover’s construction is completed,” they said.

They said in recent years, despite the construction of other flyovers in congested areas around the country, people still find themselves stuck in traffic on a daily basis.

“The solution is not to build more roads but to adopt a new approach and infrastructure that promotes the use of alternative transport means and comfortable and efficient mass transportation options,” they said.

Msida Mayor Charles Selvaggi emphasised the Nationalist councillors has always had reservations about the flyover and its effectiveness in solving the traffic problem, despite agreeing on the need for a project that regenerates Msida through open spaces.

He noted these reservations were also clearly documented in minutes taken during a Council meeting on 31 January 2023

Selvaggi said the council as a whole still had concerns about ongoing traffic near the skatepark. “Although the Council had been informed that another plan was in place, it held reservations until more details were provided on how this issue would be addressed.”

“If we are to build a flyover in the heart of Msida supposedly to ease traffic but know that it will create more congestion, it is unfair for today’s and future generations of Msida residents to bear the burden of a flyover in the heart of their village that ultimately solves nothing,” he said.