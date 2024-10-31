Peanut allergy ingredient leads to public health warning on curry products

The Superintendence of Public Health has issued a warning that Iceland products for chicken madras, chicken noodles and chicken jalfrezi must not be consumed by persons who are allergic or intolerant to peanuts, due to the ingredient mustard powder which contains undeclared peanuts.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Environmental Health Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email at [email protected].