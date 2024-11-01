Union orders members to ignore circular limiting teachers’ media appearances

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has taken a stand against a circular from the Department for Education, which it said imposed strict restrictions on educators wishing to engage in media appearances.

In a formal letter to the Director General of Educational Services, the UPE outlined significant concerns regarding the impact of the circular on educators’ fundamental right to freedom of expression.

The circular mandates that educators obtain prior written consent from their line managers before participating in any media discussions, requiring them to align their comments with the Ministry for Education’s policies.

“While the UPE acknowledges the importance of maintaining professionalism in education, these requirements are excessive and infringe upon educators’ rights,” said UPE president Graham Sansone.

The UPE said it will issue a directive for all UPE members, which encourages them to assert their right to engage openly in media appearances and to challenge any undue restrictions. “This directive serves to protect our members and reinforce our collective stance on the importance of freedom of expression within the educational sector. This directive will come into effect immediately.

“Members of the UPE are directed to openly engage in media appearances as part of your right to freedom of expression; you are protected in opposing the restrictions of Circular DES 28.2024, and should seek support from the UPE if faced with any repercussions.”

Sansone said the Constitution of Malta and the European Convention explicitly protected individuals’ freedom of expression, including the right to communicate ideas without interference. “The circular’s bureaucratic hurdles jeopardise this fundamental right, restricting educators’ ability to freely share their expertise on matters of public interest… the pre-approval process for media engagement risks creating an atmosphere of self-censorship among educators, undermining vigorous debate necessary for a healthy democracy.”

Sansone said educators play a critical role in societal discussions, and curtailing their ability to speak freely created a chilling effect that diluted public debate and diminishes the quality of information available to the community.

“The restrictions imposed by the circular not only harm individual rights but also deprive society of the insights and expert opinions of educators, which are vital for informed public discourse,” he said.

The Union has also asked the Education Ombudsman to investigate this circular.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola said the Ombudsman had already informed him that he would not investigate the directive, since he was not employed with the Education Ministry and therefore not considered to have a direct interest in the matter, as requested by the Ombudsman Act.

“I invite the MUT and UPE and other educators employed with the Education ministry to immediately lodge a report with the Ombudsman. Until they do so, Clifton Grima's fascist directive remains in force,” Cassola said.