Maltese artist in Valencia appeals for help after flood devastates home

“The ground floor was inundated with 1.6m of water in the space of two hours and everything there was damaged beyond repair or washed away,” he wrote on Facebook.

Officials in the stricken eastern region of Valencia said 155 bodies had been recovered there, with three deaths also reported from the Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia regions. The toll makes the disaster the deadliest episode of flooding in Spain’s modern history.

Authorities have not disclosed how many people are still unaccounted for but the defence minister, Margarita Robles, earlier said the death toll was expected to rise further given some areas remain inaccessible to rescuers.

Steven thanked those who checked up him and his family, as well as the locals who helped them clean up his family’s home.

“Still, with every passing day it becomes apparent just how difficult the recovery process is going to be both for us and the community. The immensity of the disaster is beyond belief,” he said.

Steven appealed to the public to contribute to his family’s GoFundMe page, adding that any surplus funds would be donated to Valencia’s community.