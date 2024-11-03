Repubblika slams government circular obliging teachers to seek clearance before speaking in the media

NGO Repubblika expressed solidarity with teachers employed in government schools who have been ordered to ask for the minister's permission if they ever come to speak to the media.

The statement comes after a circular was released last week that mandates educators to obtain prior written consent from their line managers before participating in any media discussions, requiring them to align their comments with the Ministry for Education’s policies.

In a statement on Sunday, Repubblika stated that ‘the new directive does not allow them to express any form of opinion if it is not to promote the minister's policy and they cannot have any opinion that the minister decides is a political opinion different from his own,”

“This is another outrage for democracy. Educators are important witnesses of the needs for the future of the country. Their views and their full participation in our democracy is something we cannot live without.”

The NGO stated that ‘it is unacceptable that a whole category of people who are so close to our children and young people are not allowed to express their views and instead remain completely silent.’

"Educators should be an example for our children so that they are not afraid to speak critically, do not hesitate to take part in the public life of the community, and do not hesitate to promote new ideas that are still far from politics of the government of the day," they concluded