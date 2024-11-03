Economy under Nationalist government will not depend heavily on foreign labour: Grech

A Nationalist-led government will ensure the country’s economy will not depend heavily on foreign labour, while also ensuring standards are met across the board, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

“It is crucial for government to remain connected with citizens while making sure abuses are stopped,” Grech said.

He was interviewed by Illum editorial coordinator Marianna Calleja, TVM journalist Ruth Amaira and Newsbook Editor Matthew Xuereb. The event was being held in Nationalist Party General Council themed ‘Malta Żagħżugħa'.

Grech stated that his party has opened its doors “for those who want a better country" and emphasised that the Nationalist Party is now stronger and ready to face various challenges.

This he said, made it better equipped to be an alternative for government, and insisted he would lead an administration which strengthened regulations and compliance.

Grech discussed insights from the SME Barometer, pointing out that over recent years, the Nationalist Party has proposed numerous solutions that have been overlooked by the Labour government.

"It is now clear that we were right, and the Government is adopting measures we have long demanded," he stated.

Speaking on Glenn Micallef’s nomination as European Commissioner, the Nationalist leader criticised government for missing out on the opportunity to nominate someone who could be picked as Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

Concluding his remarks of the first council session, Bernard Grech highlighted what he called a clear distinction between his party and Labour. "Whoever wants to be a protagonist of change in the country, the Nationalist Party is a natural home," he stated.

Questioned by Marianna Calleja on abortion, Grech said people who have different beliefs should not be attacked, but insisted the party will remain pro-life.