Widening of tax-bands rewards efforts by country’s workers, Abela says

The widening of tax-bands reward courage, and strengthens workers, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

“The Budget incentivises people and does not take away anything from them, except the burden of taxes,” the Labour leader said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was speaking during a Labour Party event at the Centru Laburista in Marsaxlokk.

“It supports the elderly, families and businesses, while taking Malta to the next level,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

On Sunday, Abela said economic growth today is double the rate it was during the time of the Nationalist administration in 2012.

He also compared Malta’s economic situation to that in other European states, pointing out that while the government is “removing taxes”, England was raising taxes.

Abela also drew comparisons with the Nationalist Party which he said “promises a lot and delivers nothing”, while Labour exceeds its pledges.

Speaking on the energy sector, the Labour leader said the PN is promising to liberalise the energy distribution system, and in turn raise bills, while the Labour-led government is currently carrying on the biggest investment in the sector.

Speaking on the PN’s court action over Budget spots on the Nationalist broadcaster, he said it wanted to suppress informational content to keep people informed.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying the Government will continue with its work, to carry out Budget measures.

“You have lent your trust to the PL, which with an ambitious vision will continue to build on the good that has been done and work on the necessary improvements to renew and advance Malta,” he said.