Infrastructure Malta files police report over heavy pruning of Mosta trees

Infrastructure Malta has filed a police report after several trees on Vjal l-Indipendenza in Mosta were heavily pruned, with no one taking responsibility.

The agency said it is asking the police to investigate and take action as the pruning was unauthorised.

“The agency confirms that it received no request for this work nor has it given any permissions for such works to be carried out,” it said in a brief statement on Facebook.

Over the weekend, Mosta residents complained on social media that four of the trees lining the busy road were chopped down below the level of the canopy.

The local council said it was not informed of the pruning, instead noting that the road falls under the remit of Infrastructure Malta or Transport Malta.

The same newspaper contacted the Environment and Resources Authority to see whether it had authorised any third parties to prune the trees. The authority said it did not permit such a thing and no request had been made to them in this regard.