Women to save thousands through removal of VAT on sanitary products

Women are set to save thousands of euros through the removal of VAT on sanitary products, parliamentary secretary for equality, Rebecca Buttigieg said.

In a press conference regarding budget measures that fall under her portfolio, Buttigieg, described the 2025 Budget as one of the most social justice-oriented budgets.

She highlighted the complete removal of VAT from sanitary products and clothing used by women who have undergone breast cancer treatment.

Buttigieg added that this measure is among those that go beyond the PL’s electoral manifesto's proposal, which had only promised a reduction in VAT on these products.

Buttigieg explained that through the VAT removal, women will save thousands of euros in taxes, as, on average, women use around 20,000 of these products over approximately 40 years.

She stated that the measure complements another government initiative which began this year as a pilot project in schools, providing menstrual products free of charge to female students.

Last year, government announced that the rollout would eventually reach all schools in the country.