Malta relationship with US can improve under Trump presidency: Beppe Fenech Adami

There is potential for Malta’s relationship with the United States to improve under the Trump presidency, Opposition spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Beppe Fenech Adami said on Monday.

Speaking during Budget estimate debates on Wednesday, Fenech Adami was delivering his first reaction to Donald Trump’s election as the US’s 47th President.

Reflecting on the Biden presidency, he said it was a time when the relationship between the US and Malta continued to improve.

He said it supported Malta’s decisions in international fora like the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He also said it supported Malta’s chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Fenech Adami said the administration has continued to observe Malta’s ongoings, which he said is showcased by the US Ambassador’s presence at an event commemorating seven years since the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Looking forward to the Trump presidency, he said the cooperation can continue, and government should ensure that investment by US companies should not be impeded.

“We have a lot of economic niches which can be explored through cooperation,” he said.

The MP also congratulated commissioner-designate Glen Micallef after his grilling, promising the Opposition’s support in his work.